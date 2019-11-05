Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

RBA stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,453. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $30.76 and a 1 year high of $41.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $32.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $89,633.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,270.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at $474,376.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,709 shares of company stock worth $344,944 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.