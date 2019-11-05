RiverFront Investment Group LLC Sells 455,943 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455,943 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $37,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEAR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 508.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 245.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 788.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.26. 1,094,267 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.27. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

