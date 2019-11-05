RiverFront Investment Group LLC Sells 8,361 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,361 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned about 0.31% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $11,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after buying an additional 13,255 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,161,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 88.2% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 128,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 557,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 17,545 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FLRN remained flat at $$30.71 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,516. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.70. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.