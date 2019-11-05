RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $287,000 Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

RKL Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,103,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,965,342,000 after buying an additional 525,023 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,731,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,937,000 after purchasing an additional 514,526 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,374,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,331,000 after purchasing an additional 817,834 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,453,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,378,000 after buying an additional 552,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,811,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,241,000 after buying an additional 870,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $46.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,608,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,679,166. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.70. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $66.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on MO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.44.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

