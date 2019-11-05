Robinson (LON:RBN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $80.84

Shares of Robinson PLC (LON:RBN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $80.84 and traded as low as $75.00. Robinson shares last traded at $76.50, with a volume of 17,523 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Robinson in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Robinson alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 million and a P/E ratio of 12.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 80.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 80.87.

About Robinson (LON:RBN)

Robinson plc manufactures and sells plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom and the European Union. It offers various plastic packaging products comprising injection molding products, such as thin walled containers, hinged caps, wide mouth closures, overcaps and plugs, tamper evident tubs and lids, pudding basins, aerosol actuators and overcaps, thick and thin walled jars, CRCs, specialist moldings and devices, and multi-chamber jars; blow molding products, which cover integral handles, trigger sprays, shampoo, shower gel, wide mouth jars, laundry care, automotive, dosing packs, jerry cans, and toilet cleaners/bleach; and injection stretch blow molding products.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Robinson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.