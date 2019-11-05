Rosetta Stone (RST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) is set to issue its Q3 2019 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $45.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. On average, analysts expect Rosetta Stone to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE RST opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $473.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.38. Rosetta Stone has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $26.88.

In other news, Director Laurence Franklin sold 10,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $200,463.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,057 shares in the company, valued at $749,342.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas C. Gaehde sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RST. Zacks Investment Research cut Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Rosetta Stone Company Profile

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

