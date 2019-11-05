Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 1,918 Shares of SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) by 184.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,960 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,275,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in SolarWinds by 1,958.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 236,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 224,911 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in SolarWinds by 222.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 162,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 112,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWI stock opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. SolarWinds Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.91.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 74.35%. The firm had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded SolarWinds from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on SolarWinds from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.37.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

