Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) a $50.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price objective on The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of The Ensign Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $64.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of The Ensign Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Ensign Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Stephens set a $47.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.23. The Ensign Group has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.87.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $600.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 38.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

