Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UGP. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 218.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 114,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 78,200 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 11,350.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 16,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 287.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 886,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 657,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 204.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 180,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 121,479 shares in the last quarter. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UGP opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.15. Ultrapar Participacoes SA has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $7.90.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participacoes SA will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on UGP shares. Santander lowered shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultrapar Participacoes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.23.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

