Royal Bank of Canada Invests $64,000 in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,430,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,749,000 after buying an additional 164,802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,765,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,352,000 after acquiring an additional 20,504 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,906,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,372,000 after acquiring an additional 241,000 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,787,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,680,000 after acquiring an additional 19,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,568,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,390,000 after acquiring an additional 228,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Catchmark Timber Trust alerts:

CTT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.95.

Shares of NYSE:CTT opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $597.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.24. Catchmark Timber Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $12.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $26.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 119.09% and a negative return on equity of 48.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catchmark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catchmark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.