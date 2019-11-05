Royal Bank of Canada Sells 150 Shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 15.2% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period.

Shares of FBGX opened at $297.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $280.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.81. UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN has a 1 year low of $167.50 and a 1 year high of $298.81.

