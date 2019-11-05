Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) Receives $326.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $304.33.

RBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $418.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,387,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,602,000 after purchasing an additional 366,100 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,235,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,380,000 after buying an additional 64,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,360,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,406,000 after buying an additional 693,077 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,017,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after buying an additional 56,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,388,000. 0.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RBS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.64. 3,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,755. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.17. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $7.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Scotland Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.