Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,650 Price Target at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf set a GBX 2,650 ($34.63) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,400 ($44.43) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector performer rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,821.33 ($36.87).

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 2,302.50 ($30.09) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,307.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,428.26. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 2,160 ($28.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,647 ($34.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.58%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

