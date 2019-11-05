Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,750 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price target on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, July 12th. HSBC set a GBX 2,500 ($32.67) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,821.33 ($36.87).

RDSB traded up GBX 22 ($0.29) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,324.50 ($30.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,546,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 2,160 ($28.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,647 ($34.59). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,308.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,427.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.58%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

