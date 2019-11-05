Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,800 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price target on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RDSB has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,660 ($34.76) to GBX 3,100 ($40.51) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,490 ($32.54) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector performer rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,821.33 ($36.87).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 2,302.50 ($30.09) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,307.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,428.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 2,160 ($28.22) and a one year high of GBX 2,647 ($34.59). The stock has a market cap of $85.98 billion and a PE ratio of 9.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is 0.58%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.