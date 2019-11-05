Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) Shares Up 17.5%

Ruhnn Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:RUHN)’s stock price shot up 17.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.86 and last traded at $6.65, 671,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 505,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Ruhnn alerts:

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.56 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ruhnn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,955,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ruhnn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ruhnn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,273,000. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ruhnn Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUHN)

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ruhnn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruhnn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.