Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,211,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,507 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.58% of InterXion worth $98,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INXN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of InterXion by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of InterXion by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,932,000 after buying an additional 75,612 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of InterXion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $683,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterXion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Cibc Bank USA purchased a new position in shares of InterXion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterXion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on InterXion from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded InterXion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of InterXion in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised InterXion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.43.

NYSE INXN traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.24. The stock had a trading volume of 50,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,663. InterXion Holding NV has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $102.66. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). InterXion had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $158.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that InterXion Holding NV will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

