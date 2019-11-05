Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 28,727 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837,275 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,727 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of Target worth $89,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Target by 6.7% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 47,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth approximately $2,858,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth approximately $1,905,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Target by 7.5% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 18,368 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Laysha Ward sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $2,204,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,089.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 20,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $2,206,784.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,983,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,478 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,363. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Target from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Target from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

TGT traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023,070. The company has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.02 and a 200 day moving average of $92.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.84. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $114.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $18.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Target had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.10%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

