Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 954,273 Shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,089,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 954,273 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.57% of KKR & Co Inc worth $83,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 53.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 3.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 2.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 3.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr purchased 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,480,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KKR traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.39. 1,899,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,899,517. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.66. KKR & Co Inc has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.68.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup set a $34.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

KKR & Co Inc Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

