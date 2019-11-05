Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.43.

NASDAQ:SBRA traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.33. 3,136,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average of $21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $24.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 1.53%. Research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.60%.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Matros sold 113,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,717,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $311,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,274,610 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 30,805 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 233,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 356,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

