Safe Haven (SHA) Market Capitalization Hits $1.27 Million

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Safe Haven has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $149,922.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Haven token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN.

Safe Haven Token Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io.

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

