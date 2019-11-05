Safe Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $111,312.00 (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 5th. Safe has a total market cap of $13.49 million and approximately $111,312.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00006905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. In the last week, Safe has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00039695 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.29 or 0.00792343 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00207603 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005607 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002619 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00066298 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003556 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

