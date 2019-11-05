Salem Media Group (SALM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Salem Media Group has set its Q3 2019 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.18). Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $64.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.09 million. On average, analysts expect Salem Media Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SALM stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.54. 120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,548. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $40.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Salem Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salem Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Salem Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Salem Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

In other news, CEO Edward G. Atsinger III acquired 31,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $46,535.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,158.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 68,148 shares of company stock worth $99,758 over the last three months. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

