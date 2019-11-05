Sanatana Resources (CVE:STA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Sanatana Resources Inc (CVE:STA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 20000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 million and a P/E ratio of -2.27.

Sanatana Resources Company Profile (CVE:STA)

Sanatana Resources Inc an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Jackfish gold property covering an area of 3,769 hectares located in Ontario. The company was formerly known as Sanatana Diamonds Inc and changed its name to Sanatana Resources Inc in April 2011.

