Sandridge Mississippian Trust I Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:SDT)

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of SDT stock remained flat at $$0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,504. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 million, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. Sandridge Mississippian Trust I has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.35.

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter. Sandridge Mississippian Trust I had a net margin of 61.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%.

About Sandridge Mississippian Trust I

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, and Woods counties in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2017, the company's properties comprised royalty interests in the initial wells; and 121 additional wells that were drilled and perforated by the company.

