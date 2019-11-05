SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Head-To-Head Comparison

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SandRidge Permian Trust and W&T Offshore, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Permian Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A W&T Offshore 0 1 3 0 2.75

W&T Offshore has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 147.64%. Given W&T Offshore’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than SandRidge Permian Trust.

Dividends

SandRidge Permian Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 21.6%. W&T Offshore does not pay a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SandRidge Permian Trust and W&T Offshore’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Permian Trust $29.86 million 2.94 $25.33 million N/A N/A W&T Offshore $580.71 million 1.03 $248.83 million $1.01 4.20

W&T Offshore has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Permian Trust.

Profitability

This table compares SandRidge Permian Trust and W&T Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Permian Trust 81.90% 18.84% 18.84% W&T Offshore 38.63% -27.20% 10.97%

Volatility & Risk

SandRidge Permian Trust has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W&T Offshore has a beta of 2.92, meaning that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of SandRidge Permian Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of SandRidge Permian Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.6% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

W&T Offshore beats SandRidge Permian Trust on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SandRidge Permian Trust

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters. The company also owns interests in approximately 135 offshore structures. It has interests in offshore leases covering approximately 370,000 net acres spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama. As of December 31, 2017, its total proved reserves were 74.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. W&T Offshore, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

