Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSE:SSL) Director David Awram Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSE:SSL) Director David Awram sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.20, for a total value of C$184,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 577,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,315,888.80.

David Awram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, David Awram sold 12,300 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total value of C$106,395.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, David Awram sold 50,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.55, for a total value of C$427,500.00.

Shares of TSE SSL opened at C$9.18 on Tuesday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a 1-year low of C$4.60 and a 1-year high of C$9.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.14.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$28.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.05 million. Research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. CIBC raised Sandstorm Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$11.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.25 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.58.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

