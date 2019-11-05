Sandy Spring Bank Buys 1,141 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,835 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 346.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $66.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.80.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.72. 6,059,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,099,202. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $180.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $40,792,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,807,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 849,786 shares of company stock valued at $44,213,156. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

