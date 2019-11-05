Sandy Spring Bank Grows Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.0% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,012,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,785,021,000 after purchasing an additional 367,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,876,196,000 after purchasing an additional 297,230 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,943,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,640,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,929,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,684,811,000 after buying an additional 640,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,394,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,014,114,000 after buying an additional 91,436 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $319.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $305.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.45.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $5.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.46. The stock had a trading volume of 202,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,011. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $171.89 and a twelve month high of $293.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $283.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.91.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.34%.

In other news, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $789,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 23,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.42, for a total transaction of $6,473,367.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,054,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,413,849,218.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,388 shares of company stock valued at $31,586,383. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

