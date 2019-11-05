Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 25,026 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,525 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 25,026 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,492,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,552,290,000 after buying an additional 7,792,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after buying an additional 8,635,296 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,356,936 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,594,171,000 after buying an additional 1,759,655 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,866,448 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,319,753,000 after buying an additional 1,009,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,688,862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,269,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.30. 544,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,589,173. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Cfra set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.52.

In related news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,696 shares of company stock valued at $23,333,254 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

