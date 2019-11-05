Sandy Spring Bank Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $39,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 33.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $6.88 on Tuesday, reaching $1,296.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,560. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,235.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,180.12. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $977.66 and a 1 year high of $1,299.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $882.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $13.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective (up from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $1,370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,406.25.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

