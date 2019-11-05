Sandy Spring Bank Sells 2,032 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 10,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rudd International Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 24,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $1,363,358.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,429.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,417,773.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LOW traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $111.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,818. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.74. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 111.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised Lowe’s Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.21.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.