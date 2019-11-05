SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,882 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,502 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 38.5% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 46.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP stock opened at $133.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $159.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.12. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $94.81 and a 1-year high of $140.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. SAP had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 16.12%. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. Baader Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.65.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.