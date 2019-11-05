Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Receives $8.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.38.

SPNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Sapiens International from $5.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 14.0% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,174,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,518,000 after purchasing an additional 144,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 599,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 134,030 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 332,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 42,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 198,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 113,674 shares in the last quarter. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPNS stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $22.80. 2,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,736. Sapiens International has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.25.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $82.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

