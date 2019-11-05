Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SPNS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reissued a hold rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sapiens International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $5.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.81.

NASDAQ:SPNS traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.93. 300,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,239. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Sapiens International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $82.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,174,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,518,000 after acquiring an additional 144,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 599,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 134,030 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 332,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 42,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 198,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 113,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

