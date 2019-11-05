Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saul Centers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Monday, July 29th.

BFS stock opened at $53.86 on Friday. Saul Centers has a twelve month low of $45.49 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 68.17%.

In other Saul Centers news, VP Charles W. Sherren, Jr. sold 6,007 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $318,551.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 2.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 10.5% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

