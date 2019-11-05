Savara’s (SVRA) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Savara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $17.00 target price on shares of Savara and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a hold rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.09.

Shares of Savara stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a current ratio of 12.61. Savara has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $11.96.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that Savara will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Savara by 43.3% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Savara by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,438,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 241,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Savara by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,250,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Savara by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 344,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in Savara during the second quarter worth about $574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

