Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €7.30 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been assigned a €7.30 ($8.49) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 18.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SHA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.70 ($10.12) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.92 ($9.21).

SHA stock opened at €8.95 ($10.41) on Tuesday. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($19.47). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €6.92.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

