Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) PT Set at $21.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 price target on Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SNDR. UBS Group raised Schneider National from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup raised Schneider National from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Schneider National in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a positive rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on Schneider National and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Schneider National from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Shares of SNDR opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.62. Schneider National has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.89.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Schneider National by 64.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,019,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,077,000 after buying an additional 1,178,620 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,982,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Schneider National by 39.8% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,854,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,827,000 after buying an additional 528,401 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Schneider National by 39.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,003,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after buying an additional 281,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Schneider National by 44.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 821,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after buying an additional 254,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.