Sciencast Management LP Buys New Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the third quarter worth $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 159.1% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the second quarter worth $49,000. Hikari Tsushin Inc. bought a new position in Gentex in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 40.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

GNTX traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.39. 34,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,297. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $28.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $477.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.40%.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 9,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $264,533.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at $837,857.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $219,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,826.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,914 shares of company stock worth $1,284,113. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNTX. Guggenheim set a $31.00 price target on Gentex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on Gentex from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.28.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.