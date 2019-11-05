Sciencast Management LP Has $499,000 Stock Holdings in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 205.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Insperity were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the second quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in shares of Insperity by 68.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the second quarter worth $49,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Insperity by 279.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the second quarter worth $79,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Insperity alerts:

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total value of $133,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 679,878 shares in the company, valued at $69,701,092.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $262,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 679,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,326,000.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,253 shares of company stock worth $1,024,909. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSP traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.17. The company had a trading volume of 38,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,648. Insperity Inc has a one year low of $67.06 and a one year high of $144.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.26). Insperity had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 136.63%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity Inc will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NSP shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Insperity from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Insperity to $128.00 and set an “accumulate” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price target on Insperity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.