Sciencast Management LP Has $600,000 Holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Sciencast Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 21.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Leidos were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,212,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,120,000 after acquiring an additional 78,462 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 572,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,203,000 after acquiring an additional 30,387 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 41,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 166,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $42,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,168.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LDOS traded down $2.25 on Tuesday, hitting $83.53. The company had a trading volume of 17,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.36. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $89.00.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 31.05%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

