Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Scientific Games from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.20.

SGMS stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,085. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.53. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.13 and a beta of 2.24.

In other news, Director Richard M. Haddrill sold 45,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $1,093,603.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,957 shares in the company, valued at $5,409,410.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald O. Perelman purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,241,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,348.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 350,000 shares of company stock worth $7,643,000. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Scientific Games by 547.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Scientific Games by 16.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Scientific Games by 32.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

