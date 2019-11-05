Scientific Games (SGMS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Scientific Games to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Scientific Games stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,566. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.51. Scientific Games has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $29.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.17 and a beta of 2.24.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SGMS. ValuEngine cut Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

In other Scientific Games news, Director Richard M. Haddrill sold 45,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $1,093,603.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,409,410.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald O. Perelman acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $2,298,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,520.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,643,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

