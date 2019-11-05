SCS Group PLC (LON:SCS) to Issue GBX 11.20 Dividend

SCS Group PLC (LON:SCS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.20 ($0.15) per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SCS traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 242 ($3.16). 10,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83. SCS Group has a twelve month low of GBX 189.50 ($2.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 265 ($3.46). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 240.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 231.88.

Get SCS Group alerts:

In related news, insider David Knight sold 45,809 shares of SCS Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.06), for a total transaction of £107,193.06 ($140,066.72).

SCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of SCS Group in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of SCS Group in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of SCS Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

About SCS Group

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products, including fabric and leather sofas; and flooring products, such as carpets, and laminate and vinyl flooring products.

Featured Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for SCS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.