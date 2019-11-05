SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) Director Bejos Alfredo Miguel Sells 7,291 Shares of Stock

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) Director Bejos Alfredo Miguel sold 7,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $101,417.81.

Bejos Alfredo Miguel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 30th, Bejos Alfredo Miguel sold 14,200 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $184,742.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Bejos Alfredo Miguel sold 13,047 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $178,482.96.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Bejos Alfredo Miguel sold 10,747 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $147,556.31.

On Friday, October 18th, Bejos Alfredo Miguel sold 18,253 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $248,970.92.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Bejos Alfredo Miguel sold 26,738 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $356,417.54.

Shares of NYSE SMHI opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.44. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.22). SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $64.35 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 1.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,951,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,115,000 after purchasing an additional 58,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 12.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,379,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,632,000 after purchasing an additional 149,504 shares during the period. Carlyle Group L.P. grew its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 6.4% in the second quarter. Carlyle Group L.P. now owns 1,064,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after purchasing an additional 64,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 854,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 46,923 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 2.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 245,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of SEACOR Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

Seacor Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies.

