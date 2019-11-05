Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. KeyCorp set a $58.00 price target on Seagate Technology and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. FBN Securities raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, FinnCap reissued a corporate rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.10.

STX stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.67. 2,268,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,052,695. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.96. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 61.26% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 2,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,969 shares of company stock valued at $7,468,167. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 26.3% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 53,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 210.6% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 24,085 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.1% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 56,659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 50,036 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

