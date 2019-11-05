Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Bought by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,190 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 31,554,360 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,486,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,857,336 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $134,637,000 after acquiring an additional 94,917 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,491,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $117,410,000 after acquiring an additional 717,007 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,036,970 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $95,982,000 after acquiring an additional 101,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,893,201 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $89,208,000 after buying an additional 152,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $645,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,153.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $115,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,350.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,969 shares of company stock worth $7,468,167 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ STX traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.78. 211,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,822. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.63.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 61.26% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Sunday. KeyCorp set a $58.00 target price on Seagate Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 target price on Seagate Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 target price on Seagate Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.10.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

