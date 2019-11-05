Seaport Global Securities Comments on IDEX Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IDEX in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.81. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.33.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $160.20 on Monday. IDEX has a 52-week low of $117.72 and a 52-week high of $173.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.64 and a 200-day moving average of $161.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

In related news, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 16,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.22, for a total transaction of $2,704,531.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,434,456.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 4,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.93, for a total transaction of $660,674.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,674 shares of company stock valued at $3,849,528. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in IDEX by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

