Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Senior Housing Properties Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Senior Housing Properties Trust in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.85.

Shares of NASDAQ SNH traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,848. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $16.47.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 78.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 282,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 124,290 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $51,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 37.7% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 102,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 28,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

About Senior Housing Properties Trust

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

